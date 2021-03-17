PHP launch awareness raising campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region has started a campaign for pasting stickers inscribed with helpline number 1124 on the rear side of the vehicles on national highways.

PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here Wednesday the stickers will be helpful for the commuters in remembering the helpline number. "This will help the motorists to call at helpline 1124 in case of any emergency on highways".

He said the campaign had been started on the directions of SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal.