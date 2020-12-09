PHP launch traffic rules awareness campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign about traffic rules.

According to PHP spokesperson, the campaign had been launched on the direction of SSP PHP Ch Farooq Hundal.

In this regard, the mobile education unit held road safety shows and camps at Athara Hazari and Trimu Head and distributed pamphlets. The team also delivered awareness lectures to the drivers of trucks, buses, cars as well as motorcyclists and rickshaw.

Incharge Education Unit Rizwan Bhatti advising the drivers, said that visibility during fog dropped to zero, due to which, road accidents take place so they should keep some distance between vehicles during fog and use seat belts.

He said the use of cell phones during driving was also a major cause of road accidents so they should avoid this wrong practice.

He advised them to keep the fog lights on and also keep their vehicles slow in fog to avoid from accidents.

The team also pasted reflectors at slow moving vehicles including tractor trolleys loaded with sugarcane, donkey cartsand rickshaws.

He advised the drivers to contact PHP officials through patrolling police helpline number -1124, in case of accidents and other problems on the road.