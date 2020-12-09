UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Launch Traffic Rules Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PHP launch traffic rules awareness campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign about traffic rules.

According to PHP spokesperson, the campaign had been launched on the direction of SSP PHP Ch Farooq Hundal.

In this regard, the mobile education unit held road safety shows and camps at Athara Hazari and Trimu Head and distributed pamphlets. The team also delivered awareness lectures to the drivers of trucks, buses, cars as well as motorcyclists and rickshaw.

Incharge Education Unit Rizwan Bhatti advising the drivers, said that visibility during fog dropped to zero, due to which, road accidents take place so they should keep some distance between vehicles during fog and use seat belts.

He said the use of cell phones during driving was also a major cause of road accidents so they should avoid this wrong practice.

He advised them to keep the fog lights on and also keep their vehicles slow in fog to avoid from accidents.

The team also pasted reflectors at slow moving vehicles including tractor trolleys loaded with sugarcane, donkey cartsand rickshaws.

He advised the drivers to contact PHP officials through patrolling police helpline number -1124, in case of accidents and other problems on the road.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Education Punjab Mobile Vehicles Road Traffic Athara Hazari Philippine Peso From

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

28 minutes ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

50 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

51 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.