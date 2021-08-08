UrduPoint.com

PHP Launch Tree Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

PHP launch tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police launched tree plantation drive in Faisalabad region.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in his office under "Clean & Green Pakistan" programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there were 51 PHP posts in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad districts where more than 3000 saplings would be planted during the drive.

In first phase, 1000 plants would be planted inside and outside 11 PHP posts in Faisalabad district including regional office of PHP police, he said, adding that 70 saplings had been provided to each patrolling post for this purpose.

Trees play a pivotal role in arresting environmental hazards, he said and added that patrolling police would contribute its share in this noble cause for protecting the environment from pollutionand maximum plants would be planted at PHP offices and posts in addition to ensuring theirprotection and growth as well, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police Punjab Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Philippine Peso Post From Share

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

2 hours ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

2 hours ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

2 hours ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

3 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.