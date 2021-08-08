PHP launch tree plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police launched tree plantation drive in Faisalabad region.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in his office under "Clean & Green Pakistan" programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there were 51 PHP posts in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad districts where more than 3000 saplings would be planted during the drive.

In first phase, 1000 plants would be planted inside and outside 11 PHP posts in Faisalabad district including regional office of PHP police, he said, adding that 70 saplings had been provided to each patrolling post for this purpose.

Trees play a pivotal role in arresting environmental hazards, he said and added that patrolling police would contribute its share in this noble cause for protecting the environment from pollutionand maximum plants would be planted at PHP offices and posts in addition to ensuring theirprotection and growth as well, he added.