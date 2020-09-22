UrduPoint.com
PHP Launches Awareness Against Smog

Tue 22nd September 2020

PHP launches awareness against smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Police (PHP) Superintendent Police, Zubaida Perveen, said that Pakistan was facing severe issue of environmental pollution for which plantation on large scale and protection of forests were required.

She stated that for a healthy society trees should be planted at least 25 per cent land, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

For this purpose, the SP Multan region informed, PHP has initiated an awareness campaign.

She said that she has directed all in charges of posts to take care of plants within their beats' areas besides taking an action against owners of smoky vehicles.

She urged upon citizens not to burn crops stubbles to refrain from smog and pollution in days to come, it added.

