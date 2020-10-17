PHP launches awareness drive against underage drivers

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on Saturday started an awareness campaign against underage drivers and doers of one-wheelie

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on Saturday started an awareness campaign against underage drivers and doers of one-wheelie.

A spokesman for the PHP said parents would be convinced to prohibit their underage children from driving any vehicle because it was a violation of driving rules and a case may be registered against them.

The youth would also be persuaded to avoid from one-wheelie in the drive.

Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti in charge mobile education Unit PHP will supervise the drivein which pamphlets will also be distributed.