PHP Launches Grand Operation Against Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Patrolling police have launched a grand operation against transport owners charging fares beyond the government-approved rates under the supervision of SP Patrolling Police Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi.

The DSPs of six districts in the region have been directed to enforce strict compliance with the official fare list. SP Saleem Khan Niazi has vowed zero tolerance against transporters violating fare regulations. He emphasized that the Patrolling Police will remain highly active during the festive season to prevent unfair fare hikes by transport companies.

Passengers facing overcharging could immediately file complaints via Helpline 1124, prompting swift action from the police.

Authorities have warned that transporters charging extra fares will face vehicle impounding, heavy fines, and even license cancellations.

“We will not allow transporters to exploit passengers traveling home for Eid. Strict monitoring will be in place to protect citizens from unjust fare hikes,” stated SP Saleem Khan Niazi.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, the Patrolling Police have devised a special plan and would continue monitoring for the safety and to facilitate citizens on Eid-ul-Fitre, said a press release issued here.

