PHP Launches Grand Operation Against Overcharging
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Patrolling police have launched a grand operation against transport owners charging fares beyond the government-approved rates under the supervision of SP Patrolling Police Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi.
The DSPs of six districts in the region have been directed to enforce strict compliance with the official fare list. SP Saleem Khan Niazi has vowed zero tolerance against transporters violating fare regulations. He emphasized that the Patrolling Police will remain highly active during the festive season to prevent unfair fare hikes by transport companies.
Passengers facing overcharging could immediately file complaints via Helpline 1124, prompting swift action from the police.
Authorities have warned that transporters charging extra fares will face vehicle impounding, heavy fines, and even license cancellations.
“We will not allow transporters to exploit passengers traveling home for Eid. Strict monitoring will be in place to protect citizens from unjust fare hikes,” stated SP Saleem Khan Niazi.
To ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience, the Patrolling Police have devised a special plan and would continue monitoring for the safety and to facilitate citizens on Eid-ul-Fitre, said a press release issued here.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on illegal LPG Gas refilling in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
District administration gears up for Polio eradication drive6 minutes ago
-
SWMC releases salaries6 minutes ago
-
Punjab police youth internship program concludes6 minutes ago
-
PHP launches grand operation against overcharging6 minutes ago
-
Rohri city illuminated with colorful lights on Eid-ul-Fitr16 minutes ago
-
Mayor urges citizens to avoid aerial firing on Chand Raat16 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown against overcharging transport owners16 minutes ago
-
False robbery claim exposed, Citizen's drama unravels16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls the Sultan of Oman on Eid16 minutes ago
-
BNP’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, party workers escaped in Mustung’s Luckpass blast16 minutes ago
-
Medical experts advise caution in eating on Eid-ul-Fitr16 minutes ago