PHP launches road safety awareness drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Chowki Shaheenabad has launched a campaign to create awareness among people about the traffic rules.

A PHP spokesman said here on Saturday that lectures were being arranged at various educational institutions, bus terminals and other public places of the city to inform the public about the traffic rules. Head Constable Waqas Ali, along with his team, was delivering lectures at private and government educational institutions.

He said that by following the traffic rules, people could avoid the loss of precious lives. He said the main cause of accidents was ignorance of the traffic rules and their violation.

The head constable urged students to wear helmet while driving their bikes to remain safe from serious injuries in case of any road mishap.

During the briefings and lectures drive, information booklets were also distributed among citizens and students by the PHP Chowki Shaheenabad, the spokesman added.