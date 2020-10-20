UrduPoint.com
PHP Launches Road Safety Campaign

Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:43 PM

Punjab Highway Police Faisalabad region mobile education unit has launched road safety campaign against wheelie and underage drivers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Police Faisalabad region mobile education unit has launched road safety campaign against wheelie and underage drivers.

In this regard, awareness camps were set up at different highway roads for the awareness of general public about disadvantages of wheelie and underage driving.

Incharge Education Unit Rizwan Bhatti said here Tuesday that law was not allowed driving to the youngsters less than 18 years of age so the youth without license should not come on roads in vehicles and motorcycles.

He appealed to the parents to discourage their children from driving and do not handover keys of cars, motorcycles to them as the juvenile driving was very dangerous and posed threat to lives of the children.

He said that FIRs would be registered against underage drivers and their parents under sections 279 and 109. Legal action will also be taken against mechanics helping in preparing motorbike for one-wheeling and race purpose.

