PHP launches road safety campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling police Faisalabad region launched a road safety campaign for safe driving in fog and control of accidents.

On the directions of SSP patrolling police Ch Farooq Hundal, the mobile education unit headed by Rizwan Bhatti provided guidelines to drivers about safe driving in fog by visiting bus stands and different roads.

The mobile units directed the drivers to use seat belts and avoid cell phones during driving, keep suitable distance between vehicles in fog, use fog lights, keep the clean wind screens and mirrors of vehicles, use of horns, use double indicators, keep in view the lines on roads and avoid racing and applying sudden brakes.

The unit also distributed pamphlets among citizens and drivers.