PHP lodge 1,526 cases on violation of traffic laws

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) lodged 1,526 cases on violation of traffic laws, 176 of illegal weapons and 213 against narcotics in the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) lodged 1,526 cases on violation of traffic laws, 176 of illegal weapons and 213 against narcotics in the last month.

The PHP recovered 3,958 litter liquor, 3,0611g hashish from the accused whereas 14 Kalashnikovs, 27 riffles, 28 guns, 146 pistols, 65 cartridges, 35 magazines and 1,432 bullets had been recovered from the accused.

According to the PHP Headquarters issued monthly performance, the PHP arrested 145 proclaimed offenders in the same period while the patrolling police provided service to 176 commuters on roads as 25 missing children were also reunited with their parents.

The PHP took action against encroachments, 437 temporary encroachments wereeliminated.