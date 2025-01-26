Open Menu

PHP Makes Significant Arrests, Recoveries In Early 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) remains committed to ensuring the safety and service of citizens across the province's highways. In the first 25 days of 2025, the force made notable strides, according to a spokesperson from the Punjab Police.

During this period, PHP checked 2.3 million citizens using the E-Police Post app. In the process, 394 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were arrested. Additionally, 957,223 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the recovery of 139 stolen vehicles and motorcycles.

Legal action was taken against 26,785 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load limits, and 1,000 vehicles were fined for illegally carrying gas cylinders. The PHP also issued 10,019 driving licenses and successfully reunited 57 missing children with their families.

To improve traffic flow, PHP officers removed 398 temporary and permanent encroachments. They also provided assistance and guidance to 7,924 travelers on the highways.

A total of 10,127 citizens received policing services at police service centers across the province. In the fight against crime, 59 cases were registered for the illegal use of weapons and drugs. Authorities seized 759 liters of alcohol, 1,150 grams of charas, and 100 grams of heroin from drug peddlers.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the Punjab Highway Patrol for its exemplary performance and urged them to continue their dedicated efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow, as well as the safety and well-being of the public.

