PHP Mobile Education Unit Organised 23 Road Safety Camps In May
Muhammad Irfan 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:07 PM
The Mobile Education Unit of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) organised 23 road safety camps and two seminars in May here
Superintendent of Police (SP) PHP Sargodha region Hassan Jameel Haider said here on Tuesday that 9,500 informative booklets and other road safety materials were distributed among road-users.
A total of 8,000 reflectors were also installed on backsides of the slow-moving vehicles, he added.
He said that mobile unit visited 33 educational institutes, 21 bus stands, 13 commercial markets, 14 villages, 6 hospitals, 16 public places, nine petrol pumps, seven goods transport stands, five union councils, six banks and 24 other common places during this period.