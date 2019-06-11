PHP mobile education unit organised 23 road safety camps in May

The Mobile Education Unit of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) organised 23 road safety camps and two seminars in May here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Mobile education Unit of the Punjab Highway Patrol ( PHP ) organised 23 road safety camps and two seminars in May here.

Superintendent of Police (SP) PHP Sargodha region Hassan Jameel Haider said here on Tuesday that 9,500 informative booklets and other road safety materials were distributed among road-users.

A total of 8,000 reflectors were also installed on backsides of the slow-moving vehicles, he added.

He said that mobile unit visited 33 educational institutes, 21 bus stands, 13 commercial markets, 14 villages, 6 hospitals, 16 public places, nine petrol pumps, seven goods transport stands, five union councils, six banks and 24 other common places during this period.