PHP Mobile Unit Launches Awareness Campaign:

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Mobile education unit of Punjab Patrolling Police launched its awareness campaign regarding traffic rules among the public in the district, said by a PHP spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said that on the special direction of SP Patrol Sargodha Region Kausar Parveen,Punjab Patrolling Police Sargodha were being conducted awareness lectures programs in various educational institutions, bus terminals and other public places of the city in connection with the traffic rules awareness campaign in the district.

In this regard, Assistant Sub-Inspector Amir Sultan giving lectures in a private educational institution said that" by following the traffic rules, we could prevent the loss of precious lives of ourselves and others because the main cause of accidents was to unaware of traffic rules and violation of rules, so we all have a moral duty to follow traffic rules", he added.

He urged the students to wear helmet while driving the bike as it may prevent from serious injuries in case any road mishap.

During the briefings and lectures drive, information booklets were also distributed among the citizens and students by the PHP mobile education unit,PHP spokesman added.

