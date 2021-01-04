PHP mobile unit pushes awareness for road safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Mobile Education Unit of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has been creating awareness among people about road safety measures and traffic rules, said SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad while talking to media here on Monday.

He said that awareness raising campaign was organized in four districts of the division to educate people about traffic rules, safe driving, COVID-19 SOPs and preventive measures in smog and fog during 2020.

He said that team of mobile education unit visited 163 educational institutions, 166 petrol pumps, 133 banks, 142 villages, 124 union councils, 138 hospitals, 213 goods transport sites, 259 markets, 262 bus/rickshaw stands and 258 public places while 283 road shows, 28 awareness seminars were also organized, besides distributing 137959 pamphlets among citizens and road users last year.

SSP Patrolling said, "Social media, electronic billboards, cable, electronic and print media would also be utilized to convey awareness messages to broader audience".