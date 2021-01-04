UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Mobile Unit Pushes Awareness For Road Safety

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PHP mobile unit pushes awareness for road safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Mobile Education Unit of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has been creating awareness among people about road safety measures and traffic rules, said SSP Punjab Highway Patrol Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad while talking to media here on Monday.

He said that awareness raising campaign was organized in four districts of the division to educate people about traffic rules, safe driving, COVID-19 SOPs and preventive measures in smog and fog during 2020.

He said that team of mobile education unit visited 163 educational institutions, 166 petrol pumps, 133 banks, 142 villages, 124 union councils, 138 hospitals, 213 goods transport sites, 259 markets, 262 bus/rickshaw stands and 258 public places while 283 road shows, 28 awareness seminars were also organized, besides distributing 137959 pamphlets among citizens and road users last year.

SSP Patrolling said, "Social media, electronic billboards, cable, electronic and print media would also be utilized to convey awareness messages to broader audience".

Related Topics

Petrol Education Punjab Mobile Road Traffic Philippine Peso 2020 Market Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

31 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

46 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

58 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Maldives

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.