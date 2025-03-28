Open Menu

PHP Multan Region Begins Recruitment Process

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Region commenced the recruitment process for 2025 at the Regional Office, Multan.

Under the supervision of Regional Patrolling Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, the recruitment drive was being conducted with complete transparency and merit.

Following the directions of Inspector General Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, the recruitment process for Constables, Lady Constables, and Driver Constables has begun.

Candidates from Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Lodhran, and Pakpattan districts could submit their applications at the Regional Office, Multan.

The last date to apply is April 9, 2025.

Constables and Lady Constables must submit their Police Verification Certificate and Stamp Paper along with their application forms.

Driver Constables are required to submit their Endorsement Form from the License Branch.

The recruitment process is being conducted with 100 percent merit and transparency to ensure that only eligible and qualified candidates join the force.

Any candidate facing issues during the process can approach the recruitment board officials for assistance, and their concerns would be addressed fairly.

