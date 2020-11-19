UrduPoint.com
PHP Multan Region Gets Seven New Vehicles: SP PHP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Huma Naseeb handed over keys of seven new vehicles to different check posts of the region during a ceremony held here on Thursday.

SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb addressing the ceremony here said that the Additional Inspector General of PHP Shahid Haneef has ordered to provide 47 new vehicles to PHP across the province in order to bring more improvement in patrolling performance of the department. She said that seven new vehicles have been given to PHP Multan region which would be given to the check posts set up at entry and exit points of the different city.

She added that new vehicles have been provided to PHP Check post Sher Shah Multan, Makhdoom Rasheed Multan, Pervezwala of distirct Khanewal, Rukan Pur of district Lodhran, Pakhi More of district Vehari, Jamal Chowk of district Pakpattan and check post 34-EB of district Sahiwal.

SP PHP said that the initiative would help increase performance of the department as the new vehicles were well furnished and equipped with latest technology.He urged officers to give their best in helping people on roads and controlling crime.

