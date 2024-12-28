PHP Multan Region Holds Constables B-1 Promotion Exam
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Region on Saturday conducted the B-1 promotion exam for constables, ensuring that only eligible candidates were considered for promotion.
According to a spokesperson,superintendent patrolling police, Multan,SP Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi emphasized that no individual’s rights were overlooked and promotions were granted solely on merit.
Under the directions of Additional IG Punjab,Rao Abdul Kareem and DIG Punjab Dr. Athar Waheed, the examination was held at degree college Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony,Multan.
Out of 208 candidates competing for 65 positions,84 constables passed the written examination,while no driver managed to qualify for the written test.
The positions included 59 for constables and 6 for drivers.
The examination board,chaired by SP Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi, included DSP headquarters Lahore Muhammad Shahid,DSP Amjad Hussain Khan from Multan district,DSP Khalid Muhammad from Lodhran district, and DSP Imtiaz Ahmad from Khanewal district.
Speaking on the occasion,SP Saleem stated,“The B-1 promotion exam was conducted with the utmost professionalism and integrity. The process was entirely merit-based, ensuring that only qualified and deserving constables are promoted. Written exam qualifiers have been called for interviews, and promotions will only be awarded to those meeting the required criteria.”
