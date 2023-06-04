UrduPoint.com

PHP Nabbed 80 Proclaims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PHP nabbed 80 Proclaims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police has issued its monthly performance report of May 2023 on Sunday.

Superintendent Patrolling (SP) Akhtar Hussain Joyia while disclosing the monthly person report said that PHP has busted 80 Proclaimed offenders during the last month of May .

He further said that PHP had checked 16,227,63 persons and 70,05,15 vehicles across the region through e-police post app.

PHP also arrested 33 court absconders.

He also said that PHP also recovered 296 motorcycles,eight cars and six other vehicles .

Punjab Highway Patrolling police also recovered 10 missing children and guidance were provided to 1541 passenger who were facing travel difficulties.

PHP also recovered 700 grams of Hashish from drug pushers.

