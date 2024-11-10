PHP nabs wanted 'criminal'

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Highway Police (PHP) have arrested a wanted criminal through the E-Police App at a checkpoint on Sunday.

According to a PHP Multan spokesperson, Head Constable Saqib Habib arrested accused Umar Farooq at Alipur Mor during a routine checking and handed him over to the Multan Police for further investigation.