PHP, Nexus Lion Club ink MoU

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Punjab Highways Patrol police Faisalabad region signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nexus Lion Club here on Monday.

SSP Patrol police Mirza Anjum Kamal and President Nexus Lion Club signed the MoU.

Under the agreement, Nexus Lion Club will make fruit plantations at 22 patrolling posts of the district in the first phase.

The club will also ensure looking after the plants in collaboration with patrol post staff for proper growth.

According to the spokesperson, the PHP had already signed 19 MoU withdifferent educational institutes, hospitals, labs and NGOs to facilitate thepolice personnel and families of martyrs.