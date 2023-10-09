PHP officers directed to ensure protection of life, property of citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The patrolling police officers have been directed to constitute an effective plan for the protection of life and property of the citizens.

No negligence will be tolerated on the security of Masajid and other worship places.

These instructions were issued by SSP Patrolling police Mirza Anjum Kamal here on Monday. He further directed for crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles and helmetless motorcyclists, making effective traffic management, keeping an eye on thieves and swindlers.

He said that assisting the elderly, women, and children was also among the staff’s duties. He further directed for immediate responding to the calls received by helpline 1124.