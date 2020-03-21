UrduPoint.com
PHP Officials Directed To Adopt Preventive Measures Against Corona

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:06 PM

SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) police Zubaida Parveen directed officials to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) police Zubaida Parveen directed officials to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Zubaida Parveen said that public safety was top priority of the department but there was no compromise on protection of PHP officials.

She directed officials to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus to protect themselves from the virus.

She said that the virus can be defeated by applying safety measures including washing hands, covering face.

SP PHP directed officials to use surgical masks and gloves during duty and continue action against criminals and violators.

She urged citizens to call PHP helpline 1124 in case of any emergency while traveling on road.

