PHP organize road safety show

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha Region organized a community policing forum and road safety show at Sillanwali Road near Patrol Post 107 North.

SP Patrol Police Sargodha Region Akhtar Hussain Joya Sahib, in-charge mobile education Unit Sargodha Mohammad Nawaz ,Sub-Inspector and in-charge PHP Post 107 North Javed along with local dignitaries, transporters and political social workers attended the show.

The participants of the meeting and the members of the Community Forum appreciated the good initiative of the patrolling police and assured full cooperation with the patrolling police.

PHP officials heard the complaints of of masses and resolved them on the spot.

Muhammad Nawaz said the future policy was formulated and the PHP would strive hard to build friendly relationship with people.

A walk was also organized under the supervision of Akhtar Joyia regarding roadsafety and SP gave a briefing regarding road safety and distributed pamphletsregarding road safety and instructed to use helmets.