PHP organize roadshows for safe driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police organized roadshows in various parts of the district for safe driving especially during foggy and smoggy hours.

Sub Inspector Rizwan Bhatti incharge PHP mobile education Unit Faisalabad said on Sunday that PHP police were convincing drivers to adopt safety measures while traveling on roads and distributing pamphletsamong the general public regarding safe driving during smog and fog.

The PHP arranged special lectures for drivers of public transports to control road accidents, he added.