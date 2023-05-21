PHP organizes awareness seminar to prevent road accidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) organized an awareness seminar on road safety to highlight the cause of road accidents and preventive measures among the students here on Sunday.

Addressing the seminar, Superintendent of Patrolling Police Multan Region Huma Naseeb described the main reasons for the accidents and also the precautionary measures to avoid the mishaps.

She told students about the principles of crossing the road and the traffic signs placed on the roads. She said that youth was the real asset of any country and they must be given education related to rules and laws.

She stressed the need of organizing such kinds of seminars at the school and college levels to educate the next generation.

SP Huma Naseeb maintained that implementation of laws and saving lives was the top responsibility of the department, adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

She also urged the school administration to ensure the use of helmets and rear-view mirrors among students to avoid mishaps.

Speaking on the occasion, the school teachers assured that it would be made mandatory for the students to wear rear-view mirrors (glasses) and helmets on the motorcycle.