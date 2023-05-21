UrduPoint.com

PHP Organizes Awareness Seminar To Prevent Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PHP organizes awareness seminar to prevent road accidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) organized an awareness seminar on road safety to highlight the cause of road accidents and preventive measures among the students here on Sunday.

Addressing the seminar, Superintendent of Patrolling Police Multan Region Huma Naseeb described the main reasons for the accidents and also the precautionary measures to avoid the mishaps.

She told students about the principles of crossing the road and the traffic signs placed on the roads. She said that youth was the real asset of any country and they must be given education related to rules and laws.

She stressed the need of organizing such kinds of seminars at the school and college levels to educate the next generation.

SP Huma Naseeb maintained that implementation of laws and saving lives was the top responsibility of the department, adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

She also urged the school administration to ensure the use of helmets and rear-view mirrors among students to avoid mishaps.

Speaking on the occasion, the school teachers assured that it would be made mandatory for the students to wear rear-view mirrors (glasses) and helmets on the motorcycle.

Related Topics

Multan Police Education Punjab Road Traffic Philippine Peso Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU betwee ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Fami ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.