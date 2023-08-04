Open Menu

PHP Pays Tribute To Police Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) paid rich tribute to police martyrs here on Friday.

The department held a ceremony to pay homage to sacrifices rendered by the martyrs while protecting life and properties of people.

The families of martyrs SI Rana Hafeez ul Rehman, ASI Imran Liaqat, ASI Hamid Naseer Warraich, Rafaqat Ali and Ishaq also attended the ceremony.

A smart contingent of police also presented a salute to the martyrs at the monument.

Senior Police Officers, including SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal and DSP Malik Muhammad Amin, visited the graves of the martyrs and offered Fateha.

SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal paid tribute to the martyrs and said the brave policemen who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are our national heroes and they would beremembered forever.

Later, the SSP gave away gifts and cash to families of the martyrs.

