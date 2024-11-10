PHP Penalize 2340 Smoky Vehicles
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol penalized 2,340 vehicles by imposing
a total fine of Rs 703,720 for emitting smoke which contributed
to smog in Multan region during October last.
According to official sources, the PHP issued 4,548 e-Challan
to vehicles' owners for traffic violations and generated Rs 17,976,200
in revenue.
Apart from this, the police took action against underage drivers
and issued 349 Challan, and also penalized 2,275 individuals
for helmet-less travel on highways.
As many as 667 public service vehicles (PSV), 18,728 trucks
and trailers, 2,225 tractor trolleys, 2,099 cars, 412 rickshaws,
15,231 motorcycles, and 5,686 other vehicles were fined for
traffic and safety violations.
The PHP also took legal action against 239 vehicles using
gas cylinders, while 339 vehicles were fined for over-speeding.
The PHP imposed fine on 1,638 vehicles for overloading and collected
fine of Rs 819,000. Those vehicles were challaned include: 188 heavy
transport vehicles (HTVs), 795 light transport vehicles (LTVs),
and 1,359 motorcycles for various violations during the same
period.
