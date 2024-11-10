Open Menu

PHP Penalize 2340 Smoky Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PHP penalize 2340 smoky vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol penalized 2,340 vehicles by imposing

a total fine of Rs 703,720 for emitting smoke which contributed

to smog in Multan region during October last.

According to official sources, the PHP issued 4,548 e-Challan

to vehicles' owners for traffic violations and generated Rs 17,976,200

in revenue.

Apart from this, the police took action against underage drivers

and issued 349 Challan, and also penalized 2,275 individuals

for helmet-less travel on highways.

As many as 667 public service vehicles (PSV), 18,728 trucks

and trailers, 2,225 tractor trolleys, 2,099 cars, 412 rickshaws,

15,231 motorcycles, and 5,686 other vehicles were fined for

traffic and safety violations.

The PHP also took legal action against 239 vehicles using

gas cylinders, while 339 vehicles were fined for over-speeding.

The PHP imposed fine on 1,638 vehicles for overloading and collected

fine of Rs 819,000. Those vehicles were challaned include: 188 heavy

transport vehicles (HTVs), 795 light transport vehicles (LTVs),

and 1,359 motorcycles for various violations during the same

period.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Traffic Same Philippine Peso October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

18 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

18 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

18 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

22 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

24 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

24 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan