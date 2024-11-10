PHP penalize 2340 smoky vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol penalized 2,340 vehicles by imposing

a total fine of Rs 703,720 for emitting smoke which contributed

to smog in Multan region during October last.

According to official sources, the PHP issued 4,548 e-Challan

to vehicles' owners for traffic violations and generated Rs 17,976,200

in revenue.

Apart from this, the police took action against underage drivers

and issued 349 Challan, and also penalized 2,275 individuals

for helmet-less travel on highways.

As many as 667 public service vehicles (PSV), 18,728 trucks

and trailers, 2,225 tractor trolleys, 2,099 cars, 412 rickshaws,

15,231 motorcycles, and 5,686 other vehicles were fined for

traffic and safety violations.

The PHP also took legal action against 239 vehicles using

gas cylinders, while 339 vehicles were fined for over-speeding.

The PHP imposed fine on 1,638 vehicles for overloading and collected

fine of Rs 819,000. Those vehicles were challaned include: 188 heavy

transport vehicles (HTVs), 795 light transport vehicles (LTVs),

and 1,359 motorcycles for various violations during the same

period.