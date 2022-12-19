UrduPoint.com

PHP Performance Improved Through E-police App

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol police performance gained strength after the introduction of e-police app,said SP patrolling Police,Sargodha Region, Kosar Perveen here on Monday.

While talking to APP,she said the PHP police was striving hard to kill crime across the district.

The revolutionary step of introducing the e-police app had been introduced aimed to redress public-related complaints at their doorsteps.

She said that she had issued directives to shift in charges to check maximum vehicles daily through this app.

She highlighted that 3668 vehicles and 19987 people were checked through the app during the last five days,while PHP Police busted 7 Proclaimed offenders, 24 Court absconders, and 18 vehicles were recovered from vehicle thieves.

