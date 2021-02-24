PHP performance reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The annual performance of Punjab Highway Patrol was reviewed at a meeting held at Central Police Office here on Wednesday with Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif in the chair.

Welfare, discipline and road crime reports, vehicle maintenance, traffic management projects and other issues related to security of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway were included. All the regional heads gave a presentation on the annual performance of their region while the performance of PHP Force, prevention of traffic accidents and measures taken against anti-social elements were also discussed in detail.

Appreciating the performance of Gujranwala region, the Additional IG PHP said that other regions should also improve their overall performance in the same manner. He said that PHP personnel in all regions and districts should perform their duties more diligently while abiding by SOPs. He further said the officers who had performed best in each region during the year should be awarded commendation certificates and rewards to raise the morale of the personnel.

He said that reunion of missing children with their parents was the highest level of faith, adding that awareness lectures on road safety should be continued by mobile education units in colleges and universities.

The meeting was briefed on the performance of traffic management project and it was reiterated to expand the scope of project.

Shahid Hanif directed that a request would be made again to the IG Punjab for repair and maintenance of vehicles used for operational purposes. He emphasized that the welfare and protection of personnel was one of the top priorities of PHP, therefore timely measures would be taken under all available resources and comprehensive strategies would be adopted in this regard.

All regional heads and district officers should expedite surprise visits in their respective areas, he added.

The meeting was attended by DIG PHP Dr. Abid Khan, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir and Regional SPs.