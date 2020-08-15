PHP plants over six lac saplings in six months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) have planted 644,768 saplings across the province from January to July 2020 under "Clean and Green Pakistan" project.

In line with special directives of Inspector General Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the PHP under the supervision of Additional IG Capt (R) Zaffar Iqbal Awan, a seven-day three plantation campaign has been started from August 11 to plant 18000 saplings.

Spokesman of PHP Rauf Gilani told that every district would participate in the campaign by planting 500 saplings in each district.

AIG PHP Zaffar Iqbal Awan said in a statement issued here on Saturday that tree plantation was need of hour to make country pollution free. The PHP would get saplings from forestry, PHA and private nurseries for the campaign.