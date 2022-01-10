UrduPoint.com

PHP Police Arrest 141 Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 02:19 PM

PHP police arrest 141 criminals

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested 141 criminals, including a dacoit gang, during the last ten days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested 141 criminals, including a dacoit gang, during the last ten days.

A spokesman for the PHP police on Monday said officials also seized three Kalashnikovs, three pistols, one gun, one pump action, 127 rounds, 8.

8-kg hashish and 17 liters of liquor besides eight mobile phones.

He said the patrolling police also reunited a missing boy with his family while action was taken against 72 drivers for using fake number plates.

The PHP police also removed five encroachments from various roads in addition toimpounding 37 vehicles for using unapproved gas cylinders.

