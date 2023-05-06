UrduPoint.com

PHP Police Arrest 1,465 'criminals' In 4 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 1,465 suspected criminals including 168 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 292 court absconders from different parts of Faisalabad during the first four months of the current year 2023.

A spokesman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti, said here on Saturday that the patrolling police also arrested 75 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 39 pistols, 10 guns, six rifles, two Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets/ cartridges from them in this period of time.

The patrolling police also nabbed dozens of drug-traffickers and recovered 11.339-kilogram (kg) chars, 5.846-kg opium, 2.5-kg poppy dust, 90-gram heroin and 565 litres of liquor from them.

The PHP jawans also removed encroachments from 372 sites to regulate the vehicular traffic on highways in addition to helping 1,326 passengers during emergency whereas 187 injured people were also provided first aid during this period, he added.

