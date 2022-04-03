PHP police arrest 463 criminals in March

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested 463 criminals from various roads of Faisalabad division in March 2022.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Kamal Anjum said on Sunday the PHP police also arrested a proclaimed offender and 6 court absconders and recovered illicit weapons and narcotics including 2 Kalashnikovs, 15 pistols, a gun, 181 bullets/cartridges, 1.

368 kilogram hashish, 240 gram Opium, 191 liters liquor and 160 kg meat of dead animals from their possession.

The police also recovered 11 motorcycles and a tractor trolley from the possession of outlaws.

He further said that PHP police also nabbed 264 drivers on the charge of rash driving.

The PHP reunited 7 children with their parents during the same period.