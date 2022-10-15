UrduPoint.com

PHP Police Arrest 8 Dacoits

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight robbers and recovered looted items from their possession.

Talking to the media, SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Kamal Anjum said that PHP police Bucheki Post nabbed two dacoits; PHP police post Jallah Chowk arrested two bandits; PHP police Painsra post nabbed 2 robbers while PHP police Khiddarwala post and Ali Pur Bungalow post arrested one dacoit each.

The police recovered 6 illicit pistols, a truck loaded with stone pieces, goat,mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

