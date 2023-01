PHP police arrest seven accused in Faisalabad

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested seven accused, including four proclaimed offenders and three court absconders, on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested seven accused, including four proclaimed offenders and three court absconders, on Tuesday.

PHP Spokesman Sub-Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti said officials arrested Saddam Akbar, Adeel Ahmad, Raja Muhammad Babar, Amin Ahmad, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Fayyazand Irfan Muhammad from Borewal, Chimranwali, Havaili Bahadur Shah, Chak Bahadur,Rajana, Mall Fatiyana and Chak No.279-JB.