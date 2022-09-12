UrduPoint.com

PHP Police Arrest Three Dacoits

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PHP police arrest three dacoits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed on Monday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

PHP Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said that ASI Zaheer Abbas of Patrolling Post Bucheki along with his team intercepted three suspects riding on a motorcycle.

All the three suspects were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police arrested the accused identified as Ali Hasan, Muhammad Shahid and Ajmal Khan and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal lauded the performance of PHP Jawansand announced to award commendatory certificates.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Robbery Philippine Peso Post From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

25 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

1 hour ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.