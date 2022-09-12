PHP police arrest three dacoits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed on Monday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons from their possession.

PHP Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti said that ASI Zaheer Abbas of Patrolling Post Bucheki along with his team intercepted three suspects riding on a motorcycle.

All the three suspects were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police arrested the accused identified as Ali Hasan, Muhammad Shahid and Ajmal Khan and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal lauded the performance of PHP Jawansand announced to award commendatory certificates.