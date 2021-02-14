PHP police arrested 168 'criminals' in February so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have arrested 168 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during the first 15 days of February so far.

A spokesman for patrol police said on Sunday that the PHP personnel also provided necessary assistance to the road users besides recovering illicit weapons and narcotics from them. The recovered weapons included four pistols, two guns, 72-litre liquor, 110 grams charas and one stolen motorcycle.

The PHP police also nabbed 32 drivers on rash driving charge in addition to removing unapproved gas cylinders from 58 vehicles during this period, he added.