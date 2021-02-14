UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Police Arrested 168 'criminals' In February So Far

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

PHP police arrested 168 'criminals' in February so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have arrested 168 alleged criminals including three proclaimed offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during the first 15 days of February so far.

A spokesman for patrol police said on Sunday that the PHP personnel also provided necessary assistance to the road users besides recovering illicit weapons and narcotics from them. The recovered weapons included four pistols, two guns, 72-litre liquor, 110 grams charas and one stolen motorcycle.

The PHP police also nabbed 32 drivers on rash driving charge in addition to removing unapproved gas cylinders from 58 vehicles during this period, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Vehicles Road Philippine Peso February Criminals Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE receives Hope Probe’s first image of Mars

13 minutes ago

Russia reports 14,861 new COVID-19 cases

43 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

2 hours ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.