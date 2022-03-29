PHP police arrests 441 'criminals'

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 441 alleged criminals in Faisalabad during March 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police arrested 441 alleged criminals in Faisalabad during March 2022.

A spokesman for PHP said on Tuesday that the patrolling police recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 14 pistols, one gun and 177 bullets/ cartridges from the outlaws, in addition to seizing 1.

240-kg Opium, 128-gram charas, 171-litre liquor and 160-kg meat of dead animals during this period.

He said that the PHP police also nabbed 251 drivers on the charge of rash driving, while 91 vehicles were impounded over using fake number plates and 57 vehicles over substandard and unapproved gas cylinders.

The patrolling police also provided the first aid and other necessary assistance to 1,400 commuters while traveling on highways, he added.