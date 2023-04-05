PHP police attained position in service delivery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region attained first position in service delivery across the Punjab.

PHP spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti said here on Wednesday that PHP teams of 8 regions of the Punjab had arrested 918 Proclaimed Offenders and 1214 Court Absconders across the province from December 15 to March 31, 2023 whereas Patrolling teams of Faisalabad region succeeded in nabbing 186 Proclaimed Offenders and 225 Court Absconders during this period.

Similarly, PHP teams had checked 636,317 vehicles after receiving complaints through E-police App and recovered 1679 stolen vehicles from December 15, 2022 to March 31, 2023 whereas Patrolling police Faisalabad recovered 334 stolen vehicles after checking 126,976 vehicles during this period in Faisalabad region.

Therefore, during performance evaluation, PHP Headquarters Lahore declared service delivery of patrolling police Faisalabad region at top among performance of PHP teams of other regions of the Punjab.

Meanwhile, SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal had appreciated performance of PHP teams Faisalabad and vowed to continue service delivery with the same spirit in future, spokesman added.