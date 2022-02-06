PHP police determined to eradicate road crimes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The prevention of crimes and accidents on highways is the prime responsibility of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal said this while talking about the performance of PHP police during the first week of February 2022.

He said that patrolling police had registered 109 cases against the criminals involved in crimes and violations on highways.

The PHP also recovered 1 pistol (9-MM), 1 rifle automatic and 33 liter liquor from the outlaws during one week, he said and added that as many as 64 cases were registered against rash driving and 17 cases against use of unauthorized gas cylinders in vehicles.

PHP police also displayed helpline number at various points so that road userscould call patrolling police for help in case of emergency, he added.