PHP Police Directed To Ensure Helmet Use By Bikers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PHP police directed to ensure helmet use by bikers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :SSP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Mirza Anjum Kamal has directed the force to take appropriate measures to ensure the use of helmets by motorcyclists on the national highways.

During his visit to the patrolling post at Chak Bahadur here on Monday, he directed the staff to make the e-police App effective and improve traffic management on Sargodha Road to control accidents.

He ordered for making foolproof security arrangements on the posts and said that no compromise would be made on the security of the posts.

He also directed the force to improve the patrolling system and take action against criminals to make the highways a safe passage for commuters.

