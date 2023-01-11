PHP police hold departmental promotion test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region held a departmental promotion test of list-A at Allama Iqbal auditorium of University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the PHP said that 129 constables including lady constables and 19 drivers from Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot district appeared inthe test.

The successful officials will be eligible to sit-in the list-B promotion test.