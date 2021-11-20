PHP police launches smog awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad have launched smog awareness campaign in the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal directed the PHP education Unit to accelerate their efforts for convincing the road users to avoid bringing smoke-emitting vehicles on roads.

He said travelers should use masks to keep their lungs and respiratory system safe.

PHP mobile Education Unit In-charge Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said that the Highway Patrol police were regularly organising awareness seminars and walks in addition to distributing pamphlets and pasting reflectors on the back of slow-moving and load-ridden vehicles.

However, he added, public cooperation was essential to combat hazards of smog in a befitting manner.