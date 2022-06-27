PHP promotes 21 constables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region promoted 21 constable to the rank of head constables on Monday.

The policemen were promoted after approval of the departmental promotion committee meeting was held with SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal here.

DSP Muhammad Amin Malik and DSP Jhang Mazhar Farooq were also present.

The promoted staff included Ahmed Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan, Farooq Azam and others.