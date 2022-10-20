PHP promotes 25 constables, 32 head constables

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Thursday promoted 25 constables and 32 head constables in the next grades in the region.

According to a PHP spokesman, a departmental promotion committee meeting was held headed by Superintendent Patrolling Police Region Kusar Perveen while DSPs Ghazanfer Abass and Shokat Ali also attended the meeting as members.

The committee decided to promote 25 constables in the next grades and 32 head constableswere also promoted to assistant sub inspectors (ASIs).