PHP promots 19 head constable to ASIs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police promoted 19 head constables to assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).

A ceremony was held at the PHP office here Thursday in which SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal pins rank badges to the promoted officers. District DSP Patrol Malik Muhammad Amin, DSP patrol Jhang Mazhar Farooq also participated.

Zaheer Iqbal Gill, Khawar abbas, Tanveer Ahmed, Naveed Shakoor, Afzal Tanveer, Muhammad Aslam, Qamar Abbas, Imran Khan, Ghulam Fareed, Kashif Nawaz, Shahbaz Khan, Shahid Nadeem, Amir Saeed, Rana Muhammad Usman Babar, Wajid Ali, Mudassar Khan, Waqas Ahmed and Naveed Amjad were promoted.

ASI Hamid Naseer Warraich had lost his life during an encounter with dacoits the last month.