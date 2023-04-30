UrduPoint.com

PHP Recovers Illegal Weapons From Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PHP recovers illegal weapons from criminals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) arrested three criminals and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown on Sunday.

The PHP police under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Zahid Hussain, launched a crackdown against outlaws and arrested three criminals. They also recovered seven repeaters, seven pistols and rounds from their possession.

The criminals were handed over to Sadar Police Station and separate cases were registered against them, police sources added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sub-Inspector Zahid Hussain said that as per directives of the provincial government, all possible efforts were being made to ensure safe traveling to masses on highways. He said that the PHP was not only offering help to road users but also taking strict action against criminals.

