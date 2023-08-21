Open Menu

PHP Recovers Weapons From Four Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PHP recovers weapons from four accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) team arrested four accused and recovered illegal weapons from them.

According to a spokesman for the PHP, in line with special directives of SSP Patrolling Police Sargodha Region Akhtar Hussain Joyia, patrolling mobiles launched crackdown on illegal weapon-holders on highways in the region, ASI Muddasir Raza of Patrolling Post Khaliqabad of district Khushab caught an accused Suleman Khan and recovered one rifle of 44-bore and bullets from him.

Meanwhile, ASI Samiullah of Patrolling Post Tari Khel of district Mianwali nabbed Muhammad Rafique besides recovering one pistol of 30-bore from him.

Similarly, Patrolling Post Ali Khel of district Bhakar team netted Babir Ali and recovered one pistol of 30-bore during search.

Cases were registered against the accused at the police stations concerned, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Philippine Peso Post From

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

11 minutes ago
 ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

56 minutes ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

1 hour ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

2 hours ago
Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

2 hours ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

2 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan