PHP recovers weapons from four accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) team arrested four accused and recovered illegal weapons from them.

According to a spokesman for the PHP, in line with special directives of SSP Patrolling Police Sargodha Region Akhtar Hussain Joyia, patrolling mobiles launched crackdown on illegal weapon-holders on highways in the region, ASI Muddasir Raza of Patrolling Post Khaliqabad of district Khushab caught an accused Suleman Khan and recovered one rifle of 44-bore and bullets from him.

Meanwhile, ASI Samiullah of Patrolling Post Tari Khel of district Mianwali nabbed Muhammad Rafique besides recovering one pistol of 30-bore from him.

Similarly, Patrolling Post Ali Khel of district Bhakar team netted Babir Ali and recovered one pistol of 30-bore during search.

Cases were registered against the accused at the police stations concerned, he added.