PHP recruits 55 constables

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrolling Police completed the process for recruitment of 55 constables including male, female, drivers and youngsters from minorities.

According to official sources, a total of 162 candidates appeared in the interview process of which 55 were termed successful.

Chairman Recruitment board DIG Capt Retd Suhail Chaudhary led the interview panel.

Secretary Board SP Headquarter Lahore Mansoor Qamar, SP Khalid Rasheed, DSP Amjid Hussain Khan were also part of the Board. DIG Captain Retd Suhail Chaudhary congratulated the successful candidates and stressed upon them to perform their duties with dedication and honesty.