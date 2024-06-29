Open Menu

PHP Recruits 55 Constables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PHP recruits 55 constables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrolling Police completed the process for recruitment of 55 constables including male, female, drivers and youngsters from minorities.

According to official sources, a total of 162 candidates appeared in the interview process of which 55 were termed successful.

Chairman Recruitment board DIG Capt Retd Suhail Chaudhary led the interview panel.

Secretary Board SP Headquarter Lahore Mansoor Qamar, SP Khalid Rasheed, DSP Amjid Hussain Khan were also part of the Board. DIG Captain Retd Suhail Chaudhary congratulated the successful candidates and stressed upon them to perform their duties with dedication and honesty.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Male From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

12 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

12 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

12 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

12 hours ago
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

12 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

13 hours ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

13 hours ago
 MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Gov ..

MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor

12 hours ago
 Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South d ..

Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..

12 hours ago
 Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace p ..

Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan