PHP register 1,437 cases over violation of traffic rules

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 1,437 cases over violating traffic rules, 304 of firearms and 329 of narcotics during the last month.

As 10 Kalashnikovs, 21 rifles, 65 guns, 273 pistols and 9,706 liters of liquor, 112kg of charas, 2.71kg of opium and 1.886kg of heroin were recovered from the accused.

The Punjab Highway Patrol maintained its tradition of fulfilling its commitment of "Safe Highways, Safe People" during the last month.

The Punjab Highway Patrol provided helps to 12,961 commuters and reunited 108 missing children with their parents while taking action against encroachments, 1,285 encroachments were removed.

The PHP issued 22,252 challans, imposed a fine of Rs 10,234,450, registered 90 FIRs and impounded 971 vehiclesunder Joint Traffic Management Programme.